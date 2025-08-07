Syuppin Co., Ltd. Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Syuppin Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3179) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Syuppin Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 11.2% and net income dropping by 66.5% compared to the previous year. The company’s financial position weakened, as reflected by a reduction in total assets and net assets, and a lower capital adequacy ratio. Despite the downturn, the company maintains its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a potential recovery or strategic adjustments to stabilize its operations.

More about Syuppin Co., Ltd.

Syuppin Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the retail industry. It focuses on selling high-quality products, although specific details about its primary products or services are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 151,092

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen24.84B

