System1 Group Reports Revenue Decline Amid Economic Uncertainty

The latest update is out from System1 ( (GB:SYS1) ).

System1 Group PLC reported a 6% decrease in Q2 FY26 revenue compared to the previous year, primarily due to reduced spending by major clients amid economic uncertainty. Despite this, the company saw strong new business growth, including partnerships with major US and UK firms. For H1 FY26, total revenue fell by 7%, with platform revenue comprising 95% of the total. The company maintained a strong cash balance and expects full-year results to align with previous guidance, highlighting progress in innovation and US market expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SYS1) stock is a Buy with a £478.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on System1 stock, see the GB:SYS1 Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SYS1 Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SYS1 is a Outperform.

System1’s strong financial performance is the primary driver of its overall score, supported by solid revenue growth and profitability. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, but valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly priced, contributing positively to the score.

More about System1

System1 Group PLC operates in the market research industry, providing data and consultancy services. The company focuses on innovation, particularly in the United States, and aims to collaborate with some of the world’s largest brands.

Average Trading Volume: 46,421

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £30.45M

