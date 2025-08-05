Synthomer Achieves Earnings Growth Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Synthomer ( (GB:SYNT) ) just unveiled an update.

Synthomer reported continued earnings growth despite subdued market conditions for the first half of 2025. The company saw a 5.4% increase in EBITDA in constant currency, driven by self-help actions and strategic focus on speciality products. However, revenue decreased by 9.8% due to market volatility and tariff changes, impacting customer demand. The company completed the divestment of William Blythe and continued its strategic transformation by reducing manufacturing sites and expanding its divestment program. Synthomer remains focused on innovation and capital deployment, particularly in the Middle East and sustainable products, while navigating geopolitical and tariff-related uncertainties.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SYNT) stock is a Buy with a £275.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Synthomer stock, see the GB:SYNT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SYNT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SYNT is a Neutral.

Synthomer’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance and bearish technical indicators. However, strategic corporate actions provide a positive outlook, as they may improve financial stability and investor confidence. The stock needs significant operational improvements to boost its financial health and valuation.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SYNT stock, click here.

More about Synthomer

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients, serving key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection. Headquartered in London, UK, and listed since 1971, the company employs approximately 3,900 employees across five innovation centres and 29 manufacturing sites globally. Synthomer’s business is structured around three divisions, focusing on urbanisation, demographic change, climate change, sustainability, and shifting economic power.

Average Trading Volume: 551,650

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £130.8M

For detailed information about SYNT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue