Synspective Announces Change in Major Shareholder Status

Synspective Inc. ( (JP:290A) ) has shared an announcement.

Synspective Inc. announced a change in its major shareholder status due to the issuance of new shares following the exercise of stock acquisition rights. This change resulted in a decrease in the voting rights percentage held by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, although it remains the largest shareholder. The company stated that this change will not impact its business results.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:290A) stock is a Hold with a Yen919.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Synspective Inc. stock, see the JP:290A Stock Forecast page.

Synspective Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on satellite data solutions. The company provides geospatial data services using synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites, catering to various industries including disaster management, urban development, and infrastructure monitoring.

Average Trading Volume: 1,941,116

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen119B

