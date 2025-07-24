Synovus and Pinnacle Announce $8.6B Merger Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Synovus ( (SNV) ) has issued an update.

On July 24, 2025, Synovus Financial Corp. and Pinnacle Financial Partners announced a merger agreement to create a new entity, Steel Newco Inc., valued at $8.6 billion. The merger aims to form the largest regional bank in the Southeast, leveraging both companies’ strengths to enhance market share and shareholder value. The combined company will operate under the Pinnacle brand, with a leadership team comprising executives from both firms. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Pinnacle’s earnings and is structured to maintain a strong commitment to local communities and associates.

The most recent analyst rating on (SNV) stock is a Buy with a $65.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on SNV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNV is a Outperform.

Synovus’ strong financial performance, along with positive earnings call insights and corporate events, contribute significantly to its stock score. The valuation and technical analysis also support a favorable outlook, despite minor challenges in core deposits.

More about Synovus

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Georgia, primarily offering banking services. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a Tennessee-based financial institution. Both companies are focused on providing exceptional customer service and have a strong presence in the Southeastern United States.

Average Trading Volume: 1,255,841

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.05B

