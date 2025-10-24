Syngene International Expands Biologics Facility with ADC Bioconjugation Capability

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Syngene International Ltd. ( (IN:SYNGENE) ) is now available.

Syngene International Ltd. has confirmed its expansion of biologics capabilities by adding a new ADC bioconjugation facility. This development aims to offer comprehensive services for ADCs, from discovery to GMP manufacturing, enhancing the company’s operational efficiency and market competitiveness in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Syngene International Ltd. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, providing integrated research, development, and manufacturing services. The company focuses on biologics, small molecules, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), catering to global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

