Synertec Corporation Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting with Digital Communication Initiative

Synertec Corporation Limited ( (AU:SOP) ) has shared an announcement.

Synertec Corporation Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2025, to be held in-person at their Camberwell, Victoria offices. Due to recent legislative changes, the company will provide meeting materials electronically and will not send physical copies unless requested. This move reflects a broader shift towards digital communication and aligns with Synertec’s commitment to sustainable practices. Shareholders are encouraged to update their communication preferences and submit questions in advance. The AGM will include a poll on resolutions using proxies filed prior to the meeting, emphasizing shareholder engagement and participation.

More about Synertec Corporation Limited

Synertec Corporation Ltd (ASX: SOP) is a technology design and development growth company focused on enabling a low carbon future through innovative technology solutions. The company specializes in commercializing scalable, environmentally friendly, and energy-efficient technology for global markets in energy, critical infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing. Synertec collaborates with a portfolio of blue-chip customers to actively participate in the transition to a low carbon economy.

