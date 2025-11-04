Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( (SNDX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. presented to its investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies, primarily in the oncology sector, with a notable emphasis on menin inhibition and CSF-1R blocking antibodies.

In the third quarter of 2025, Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported a total revenue of $45.9 million, marking a 21% increase from the previous quarter. This growth was driven by strong demand for its cancer therapies, Revuforj and Niktimvo, with Revuforj recently receiving FDA approval for a new indication.

Key financial highlights include $32 million in net revenue from Revuforj and $13.9 million in collaboration revenue from Niktimvo. The company also reported a significant cash reserve of $456.1 million, expected to support its path to profitability. Additionally, Syndax is actively advancing multiple clinical trials for its therapies in various cancer indications.

Despite a net loss of $60.7 million for the quarter, Syndax’s financial position remains robust, with a decrease in research and development expenses compared to the previous year. The company is optimistic about its future, with plans to continue expanding its clinical trials and product offerings.

Looking ahead, Syndax’s management is confident in achieving profitability, supported by its strong cash position and ongoing product development efforts. The company remains committed to advancing its pipeline and exploring new opportunities in cancer treatment.

