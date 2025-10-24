Syndax Pharmaceuticals Gains FDA Approval for Revuforj

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 24, 2025, Syndax Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA approved Revuforj® (revumenib) for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible NPM1 mutation in patients aged one year and older. This approval marks the first and only FDA-approved therapy for both R/R AML with an NPM1 mutation and R/R acute leukemia with a KMT2A translocation, solidifying Syndax’s leadership in menin inhibition. The approval is based on data from the AUGMENT-101 trial, which showed a 23% complete remission rate. Revuforj’s inclusion in the NCCN Guidelines and its availability through Syndax’s network of specialty distributors highlights its potential to become a new standard of care for these aggressive blood cancers.

Spark’s Take on SNDX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNDX is a Neutral.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals faces significant risks due to declining revenues, persistent losses, and negative cash flows, which weigh heavily on its overall score. While the balance sheet remains strong with low leverage, the technical indicators suggest a bearish trend. The valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings. Despite these challenges, the recent earnings call provided some positive news with product launches and a strengthened financial position, partially offsetting the negative aspects. Overall, the company’s ability to improve financial performance and achieve market penetration in the face of competition will be crucial for future stock performance.

More about Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative cancer therapies.

Average Trading Volume: 2,434,133

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.3B

