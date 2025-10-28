Synaptics Holds Annual Meeting, Elects Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Synaptics ( (SYNA) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, Synaptics held its Annual Meeting, where shareholders voted on several key proposals. The company successfully elected six directors, ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as its independent auditor, and approved amendments to its 2019 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan and Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Additionally, shareholders gave advisory approval to the compensation of Synaptics’ named executive officers for fiscal year 2025.

Spark's Take on SYNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SYNA is a Neutral.

Synaptics’ overall stock score reflects the company’s financial challenges, particularly in profitability and valuation, which are offset by positive technical trends and strong earnings call highlights. The company’s strategic focus on Core IoT and product innovation provides a promising outlook, but current financial metrics and valuation concerns weigh down the score.

