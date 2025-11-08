Synaptics’ Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Innovation

Synaptics ((SYNA)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Synaptics’ recent earnings call painted a positive picture of the company’s financial health and strategic direction. The sentiment was largely optimistic, driven by impressive growth in their Core IoT portfolio and the successful launch of the Astra Edge AI processors. Despite some challenges in the automotive market and supply chain issues affecting Mobile Touch revenue, these were overshadowed by the company’s overall strong performance and future potential.

Core IoT Portfolio Growth

Synaptics reported a remarkable 74% year-over-year revenue growth in its Core IoT portfolio, which was a significant contributor to the company’s overall 14% revenue increase. This growth underscores the company’s strategic focus on IoT as a key driver of its business.

Launch of Astra Edge AI Processors

The company successfully launched its next-generation Astra Edge AI processors, marking a significant milestone. These processors introduce a new class of AI-native silicon designed to power the next wave of intelligent devices at the Edge, positioning Synaptics as a leader in this innovative technology space.

Strong Earnings Growth

Synaptics reported a 35% year-over-year increase in non-GAAP earnings per share, reaching $1.09. This strong earnings growth reflects the company’s effective cost management and strategic investments in high-growth areas.

Positive Customer and Partner Response

The Astra processors have been well-received by customers, ecosystem partners, and the media, with early design wins already secured. This positive feedback is a testament to the processors’ potential impact on the market.

Improvement in Enterprise & Automotive

The company’s Enterprise & Automotive PC products showed steady improvement, with expectations of continued market share gains. This progress highlights Synaptics’ ability to adapt and thrive in evolving market conditions.

Softness in Automotive Market

Despite the overall positive outlook, Synaptics acknowledged continued softness in the automotive market due to subdued demand. However, the company benefits from existing designs, which provide some stability in this challenging sector.

Mobile Touch Revenue Decline

Mobile Touch product revenues were lower than expected, partly due to supply chain constraints during the quarter. This decline highlights the ongoing challenges in managing supply chain disruptions.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Synaptics provided robust guidance, projecting a revenue increase to approximately $300 million for the second quarter, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 53.5% and operating expenses around $106 million. The company is optimistic about its long-term growth potential, driven by innovations in Edge AI and strategic partnerships, including a collaboration with Google Research.

In summary, Synaptics’ earnings call reflected a strong performance and a positive outlook, driven by significant growth in its Core IoT portfolio and the successful launch of its Astra Edge AI processors. Despite some challenges in the automotive market and supply chain issues, the company remains well-positioned for future growth, supported by strategic innovations and partnerships.

