SynAct Pharma’s AP1189 Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment?

SynAct Pharma AB ((DE:8F8)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

SynAct Pharma AB is conducting a clinical study titled A Randomized, Double Blind, Placebo-controlled, Dose Response, Phase II, Multicentre Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Oral AP1189 Administered at the Doses of 40, 70, or 100 mg for 12 Weeks in Combination With Methotrexate, in DMARD-naïve Participants With Early Rheumatoid Arthritis and Active Inflammation. The study aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of the oral drug AP1189 in treating early rheumatoid arthritis in patients who have not previously been treated with disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

The intervention being tested is AP1189, an oral medication administered in doses of 40, 70, or 100 mg. It is intended to be used alongside Methotrexate to treat early rheumatoid arthritis.

The study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase II trial with a parallel intervention model. It involves triple masking, meaning that participants, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on October 31, 2024, with an estimated primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on October 3, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

This clinical study update could influence SynAct Pharma’s stock performance positively if the results demonstrate significant efficacy and safety of AP1189. Investor sentiment may be bolstered by promising interim results, especially in the competitive rheumatoid arthritis treatment market.

The study is currently ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

