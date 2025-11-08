Sylvamo Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Sylvamo Corporation ( (SLVM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sylvamo Corporation presented to its investors.

Sylvamo Corporation, known as the world’s paper company, operates in the paper industry with a focus on transforming renewable resources into essential paper products across Europe, Latin America, and North America. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo employs over 6,500 people and reported net sales of $3.8 billion in 2024.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Sylvamo Corporation announced a 7% increase in sales volume quarter-over-quarter, alongside improved operational performance. The company returned significant cash to shareholders, including $42 million in share repurchases and $18 million in dividends, reflecting its commitment to value creation.

Key financial highlights for the third quarter include a net income of $57 million, adjusted operating earnings of $58 million, and an adjusted EBITDA of $151 million, representing an 18% margin. The company also reported cash provided by operating activities of $87 million and free cash flow of $33 million. Regionally, North America and Latin America showed strong performance, while Europe faced challenges due to pricing pressures.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Sylvamo anticipates adjusted EBITDA between $115 million and $130 million. The company expects a decrease in price and mix, primarily in Europe, but projects volume improvements in Latin America and North America. Despite anticipated increases in operational costs, Sylvamo remains focused on strategic initiatives to enhance efficiency and competitive positioning.

Sylvamo’s management remains optimistic about the company’s future, emphasizing strategic investments and operational excellence to drive sustainable value. With a new $150 million share repurchase program and ongoing efforts to optimize its product mix and cost structure, Sylvamo is poised to navigate industry challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

