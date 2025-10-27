Swoop Holdings to Host Virtual 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Swoop Holdings Limited ( (AU:SWP) ) has shared an update.

Swoop Holdings Limited has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on November 27, 2025. Shareholders can access the meeting online, where they can participate by asking questions and voting in real time. This virtual format ensures that all shareholders have the opportunity to engage with the company’s management and participate in decision-making processes, reflecting a modern approach to shareholder meetings.

More about Swoop Holdings Limited

Swoop Holdings Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, providing internet and network services. The company focuses on delivering high-speed internet solutions to residential and business customers across Australia.

YTD Price Performance: -5.71%

Average Trading Volume: 119,283

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$35.39M

