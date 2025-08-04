Swoop Holdings to Announce FY25 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Swoop Holdings Limited ( (AU:SWP) ) has issued an announcement.

Swoop Holdings Limited has announced that it will release its preliminary financial results for the full year ending 30 June 2025 on 28 August 2025. Following the announcement, Swoop’s CEO and CFO will host a teleconference to brief shareholders and the investment community. This event marks an important opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

More about Swoop Holdings Limited

Swoop Holdings Limited is a national provider of data, mobile, and voice services catering to wholesale, business, and residential customers. The company emphasizes its own fibre and fixed wireless infrastructure to deliver ultra-reliable, high throughput, and flexible telecom network services. Swoop aims to establish itself as Australia’s leading challenger in the internet and telecommunications sector.

YTD Price Performance: -34.29%

Average Trading Volume: 174,738

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$24.67M

