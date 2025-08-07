Swire Pacific Renews Key Service Agreements with JS&SHK

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Swire Pacific ( (HK:0019) ) has shared an announcement.

Swire Pacific Limited has announced the renewal of its Services Agreements with JS&SHK, effective from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2028. These agreements, which involve the provision of advisory and operational services by JS&SHK to Swire Pacific, will continue to be classified as continuing connected transactions under the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The renewal ensures the continuation of strategic support and operational services crucial for Swire Pacific’s business operations, with service fees calculated based on dividends and profits. This renewal reflects Swire Pacific’s commitment to maintaining robust operational support and strategic alignment with JS&SHK, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder relations positively.

More about Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited is a diversified conglomerate based in Hong Kong, with interests in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial activities. The company is known for its significant presence in the Asia-Pacific region and its focus on sustainable development and long-term growth.

Average Trading Volume: 1,144,753

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$90.15B

