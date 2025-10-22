Sweco Secures Contract for Major Reservoir Project in Poland

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sweco AB ( ($SE:SWEC.B) ) has shared an announcement.

Sweco has been awarded a contract by State Water Holding Polish Waters to design a new reservoir in Poland, aimed at enhancing climate resilience in water management following severe flooding caused by Storm Boris. The Kamieniec Ząbkowicki reservoir, with a capacity of 104 million m³, is part of a government initiative to bolster infrastructure against extreme weather, with Sweco’s order valued at EUR 14.6 million.

More about Sweco AB

Sweco is Europe’s leading architecture and engineering consultancy, focusing on sustainable community and city planning. With a team of 22,000 experts, the company aids in the green transition, digitalization, and resilience strengthening, generating sales of approximately EUR 2.7 billion in 2024. Sweco is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

