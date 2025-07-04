Sweco Expands in Netherlands with Volantis Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Sweco AB ( ($SE:SWEC.B) ).

Sweco has acquired Volantis, a Dutch consultancy specializing in healthcare and industrial engineering and architecture, adding 150 consultants to its Netherlands team. This acquisition strengthens Sweco’s geographical presence and sector expertise, aligning with its strategy to enhance its market position as Europe’s leading consultancy in architecture and engineering.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:SWEC.B) stock is a Buy with a SEK169.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sweco AB stock, see the SE:SWEC.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Sweco AB

Sweco is Europe’s leading architecture and engineering consultancy, specializing in sustainable community and city planning. With a team of 22,000 experts, the company focuses on the green transition, digitalization, and community resilience. Sweco reported sales of approximately EUR 2.7 billion in 2024 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 218,879

Current Market Cap: SEK58.26B

For a thorough assessment of SWEC.B stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue