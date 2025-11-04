Suzuken Co. Reports October Share Repurchase Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Suzuken Co ( (JP:9987) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Suzuken Co., Ltd. has reported the repurchase of 539,400 of its own shares during October 2025, amounting to approximately ¥3.16 billion. This action is part of a larger share repurchase program announced in May 2025, which allows for the repurchase of up to 5.2 million shares by March 2026. The ongoing repurchase strategy is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

Suzuken Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, primarily focusing on the distribution of pharmaceutical products and healthcare-related services. The company is listed on the Prime Markets of the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, as well as the Sapporo Securities Exchange.

