Suzano Papel E Celulose Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Suzano Papel E Celulose ( (SUZ) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Suzano Papel E Celulose presented to its investors.

Suzano Papel E Celulose, a leading global pulp and paper producer, has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing its operational efficiency and strategic market positioning.

The company reported a significant increase in sales volumes for both pulp and paper, with pulp sales reaching 3,165 thousand tonnes and paper sales at 436 thousand tonnes, marking a 20% and 21% increase, respectively, compared to the same quarter last year. Despite these gains, Suzano faced challenges with a 15% decrease in adjusted EBITDA from the previous quarter, primarily due to lower average net pulp prices and currency depreciation impacts.

Key financial metrics highlighted include a net revenue of R$12,153 million, a decrease of 9% from the previous quarter, and a 20% year-over-year drop in adjusted EBITDA to R$5.2 billion. The company’s leverage remained stable, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.3 times in US dollars. Suzano’s operational efficiency was evident in the 7% reduction in pulp cash costs, driven by lower wood and input costs.

Looking ahead, Suzano’s management remains focused on enhancing profitability through strategic initiatives, such as the integration of Suzano Packaging in the U.S. and investments in innovative product portfolios. The company aims to navigate market fluctuations by leveraging its operational strengths and maintaining a robust financial position.

