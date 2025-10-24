Suryoday Small Finance Bank Secures RBI Approval for CEO Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited ( (IN:SURYODAY) ) is now available.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited announced that it has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the revised remuneration package for its Managing Director & CEO. This approval, which aligns with shareholder decisions made at the recent AGM, includes adjustments to both fixed and variable pay for the specified financial years. This development is significant for the bank’s governance and operational transparency, potentially impacting its leadership stability and stakeholder confidence.

More about Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing banking services to underserved and unbanked segments in India. The bank offers a range of financial products including savings accounts, loans, and other banking services, with a strong emphasis on financial inclusion.

Average Trading Volume: 51,141

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 16.06B INR

