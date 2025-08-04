Suruga Bank Announces Treasury Stock Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Suruga Bank ( (JP:8358) ) has issued an update.

Suruga Bank has announced the acquisition of 6,805,900 shares of its own common stock, costing approximately 8.13 billion yen, as part of a treasury stock repurchase program. This move is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 12.5 million shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

More about Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services. It is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the code 8358.

YTD Price Performance: 26.22%

Average Trading Volume: 646,182

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen271.3B

