Surefire Resources Director Increases Stake in Company

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Surefire Resources NL ( (AU:SRN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Surefire Resources NL has announced a significant change in the interests of its director, Vladimir Nikolaenko. The director has acquired a substantial number of shares and options through a non-renounceable rights issue, increasing his holdings significantly. This move indicates a strong commitment to the company and may positively impact stakeholders’ perception of the company’s stability and growth potential.

More about Surefire Resources NL

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.46M

See more insights into SRN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue