Supremex Unlocks Shareholder Value with $53 Million Sale-Leaseback Deal

Supremex Inc. has completed a sale-leaseback transaction of two properties, generating $53.0 million in gross proceeds. This transaction enhances the company’s financial flexibility, enabling it to focus on strategic objectives and sustain profitable growth, while optimizing shareholder returns. The properties, located in LaSalle, Quebec, and Etobicoke, Ontario, house the company’s primary envelope sales and manufacturing facilities. Supremex has entered into a 10-year lease agreement with options for renewal, ensuring continued operations at these sites.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SXP is a Neutral.

Supremex’s overall score reflects a combination of stable financial performance, modest technical indicators, and strong shareholder confidence. While profitability challenges and a negative P/E ratio weigh on the score, solid cash flow management and a high dividend yield provide upside potential, particularly for income investors.

More about Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. The company operates ten manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and five facilities in three states in the United States, employing approximately 900 people. Supremex efficiently manufactures and distributes envelope and packaging solutions tailored to the needs of major corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers.

Average Trading Volume: 15,601

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$95.29M

