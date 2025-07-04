Supreme Court Quashes Renewal of Korab’s Rum Jungle Mineral Leases

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Korab Resources Limited ( (AU:KOR) ) has shared an announcement.

Korab Resources Ltd announced that the Supreme Court has quashed the renewal decision for Mineral Leases MLN542 and MLN543 at the Rum Jungle Project due to an apprehension of bias. The decision arose from the involvement of the Delegate, who is also a complainant in a criminal proceeding against the director of the landowner, Vinnie Nominees. The renewal applications will be reassessed by the Department of Mines and Energy, and Korab will update the market once a determination is made.

More about Korab Resources Limited

Korab Resources Ltd is a mining and exploration company operating in Australia, primarily focusing on the Rum Jungle Project near Batchelor in the Northern Territory. The company explores a variety of minerals including magnesium, gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, lithium, scandium, lead, zinc, tin, manganese, and uranium. Korab’s shares are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Average Trading Volume: 2,529,047

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.94M

See more insights into KOR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue