Supply@ME Capital Resumes Trading on London Stock Exchange

Supply@ME ( (GB:SYME) ) has shared an update.

Supply@ME Capital PLC has announced the restoration of its listing and trading on the London Stock Exchange following the publication of its FY24 Annual Report and Accounts and the approval from the Financial Conduct Authority. This development marks a significant step for the company, as it resumes normal trading operations, potentially enhancing its market positioning and offering reassurance to stakeholders.

More about Supply@ME

Supply@ME Capital PLC operates in the fintech industry, providing an innovative platform for manufacturing and trading companies to access Inventory Monetisation solutions. Their services focus on enabling businesses to generate cash flow without incurring debt by monetizing existing inventory through third-party funders.

Average Trading Volume: 117,353,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.01M

