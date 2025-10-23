SuperX AI Technology Updates Share Structure with New Memorandum

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Super X AI Technology ( (SUPX) ) has shared an update.

On October 20, 2025, SuperX AI Technology Limited’s board approved a significant change to its share structure, transitioning from shares with a par value to shares with no par value. This amendment, part of a new Memorandum and Articles of Association, was filed and became effective on October 22, 2025. This change reflects the company’s strategic move to streamline its share capital structure, potentially impacting its financial flexibility and shareholder value.

More about Super X AI Technology

SuperX AI Technology Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on artificial intelligence solutions. The company is based in Singapore and is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, with a market focus on providing innovative AI technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 363,730

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.55B

