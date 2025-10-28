Superloop Issues Correction to AGM Notice on TSR Targets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Superloop Ltd. ( (AU:SLC) ) has provided an update.

Superloop Ltd. issued a correction to its 2025 Annual General Meeting notice regarding the assessment of Relative Total Shareholder Return (TSR) targets. The targets are to be measured against the constituents of the S&P/ASX 200 Index over a three-year performance period ending June 30, 2028, aligning with the company’s 2025 Remuneration Report. This clarification ensures accurate information for stakeholders, with no other changes to the notice.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SLC) stock is a Buy with a A$3.75 price target.

Founded in 2014 and listed on the ASX since 2015, Superloop Ltd. is dedicated to providing better internet services for Australian homes and businesses. The company supports challenger retail brands like Superloop and Exetel, leveraging its Infrastructure-on-Demand platform. Superloop operates in the Consumer, Business, and Wholesale segments, utilizing its investments in fibre, subsea cables, fixed wireless, and software platforms to deliver connectivity services.

Average Trading Volume: 2,263,043

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.64B

