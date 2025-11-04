Superior Group of Companies Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Superior Group Of Companies, Inc. ( (SGC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Superior Group Of Companies, Inc. presented to its investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. is a diversified enterprise operating in the healthcare apparel, branded products, and contact centers sectors, known for its commitment to service, quality, and advanced technology. In its third quarter 2025 earnings report, the company reported total net sales of $138.5 million, a decrease from $149.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year, and net income of $2.7 million, down from $5.4 million. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, reflecting its ongoing commitment to shareholder value.

The financial performance for the third quarter showed a decline in key metrics compared to the previous year. EBITDA stood at $7.5 million, down from $11.7 million, while net income per diluted share decreased to $0.18 from $0.33. The company highlighted improvements in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which are expected to contribute to future profitability.

Despite the challenges, Superior Group of Companies remains optimistic about its strategic position. The company is leveraging its diverse supply base and competitive advantages to drive growth, even amid volatile trade policies and economic uncertainties. The updated full-year revenue outlook is set between $560 million and $570 million, indicating a slight adjustment from previous estimates.

Looking ahead, Superior Group of Companies aims to enhance shareholder value through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, supported by a strong balance sheet. The management remains focused on navigating current economic conditions while investing in future growth opportunities.

