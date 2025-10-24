Superactive Group Faces Legal Claim and Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Superactive Group Company Limited ( (HK:0176) ) has provided an announcement.

Superactive Group Company Limited has announced that it has received a writ of summons from the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, initiated by Star Lavish Limited. The claim is for an outstanding sum of HK$546,781,667, including accrued interest, related to bonds issued by the company. The company plans to defend against these claims and has suspended trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since April 2025, pending fulfillment of resumption guidance.

More about Superactive Group Company Limited

YTD Price Performance: -35.00%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$26.42M

For detailed information about 0176 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue