Super Retail Group’s 2025 AGM Resolutions Passed

Super Retail Group Limited ( (AU:SUL) ) just unveiled an update.

Super Retail Group Limited announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were passed by a poll. The meeting included the adoption of the remuneration report and the election and re-election of directors, reflecting strong shareholder support and stable governance, which could positively impact the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SUL) stock is a Buy with a A$20.50 price target.

More about Super Retail Group Limited

Super Retail Group Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing a range of products across various sectors, including automotive, sports, and outdoor leisure. The company is known for its market presence in Australia and New Zealand, catering to consumers with diverse retail needs.

Average Trading Volume: 422,619

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.78B

