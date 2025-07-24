Super Retail Group to Announce FY25 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Super Retail Group Limited ( (AU:SUL) ) is now available.

Super Retail Group Limited announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal year ending 28 June 2025 on 21 August 2025. The announcement will be followed by a teleconference call for analysts and investors, hosted by the company’s CEO and CFO. This event is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Super Retail Group Limited

Super Retail Group Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing a range of products and services across various segments including automotive, sports, and outdoor leisure. The company is known for its market presence in Australia and New Zealand, catering to diverse consumer needs through its multiple retail brands.

