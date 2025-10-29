Sunteck Realty Expands Control in Dubai Joint Ventures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sunteck Realty Limited ( (IN:SUNTECK) ) has issued an update.

Sunteck Realty Limited’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunteck Lifestyles Limited, has entered into significant agreements with its joint venture partners in Dubai. These agreements grant Sunteck Lifestyles Limited the right to appoint the majority of directors on the boards of GGICO Sunteck and Sunteck Mas, effectively making them subsidiaries. This strategic move is expected to enhance Sunteck’s operational control and influence in the Dubai real estate market, potentially strengthening its international market positioning.

More about Sunteck Realty Limited

Sunteck Realty Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on luxury residential and commercial properties. The company is known for its premium projects in Mumbai and has been expanding its presence in international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 32,664

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 64.39B INR

