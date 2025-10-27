Suntec REIT Redeems and Cancels S$200 Million Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Suntec Real Estate Investment ( (SG:T82U) ) has provided an update.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust announced the redemption and subsequent cancellation of its S$200,000,000 Fixed Rate Subordinated Perpetual Securities as of October 27, 2025. This move is part of the company’s financial strategy to manage its debt profile and could potentially strengthen its financial position, impacting its stakeholders and market standing positively.

More about Suntec Real Estate Investment

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is a prominent player in the real estate investment sector, focusing on the acquisition and management of prime commercial properties. The company is known for its strategic investments in high-quality office and retail spaces, primarily in Singapore, and aims to deliver sustainable returns to its stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: 21.99%

Average Trading Volume: 7,977,959

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$4.03B

