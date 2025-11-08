Sunstone Hotel Investors Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( (SHO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sunstone Hotel Investors presented to its investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership of upper upscale and luxury hotels, operating primarily under nationally recognized brands across convention, urban, and resort destinations.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Sunstone Hotel Investors announced a net income of $1.3 million, a decrease from $3.2 million in the same period last year. The company highlighted a 2.0% increase in Total Portfolio RevPAR to $216.12, despite facing challenges in some larger markets.

Key financial metrics revealed a 6.6% decrease in Adjusted EBITDAre to $50.1 million and a 5.6% drop in Adjusted FFO per diluted share to $0.17. The company successfully recast its credit facilities, addressing all debt maturities through 2028, and repurchased over 11 million shares of common stock year-to-date.

Looking ahead, Sunstone Hotel Investors maintains its 2025 outlook, with expectations for stable RevPAR growth and adjusted financial metrics. The company remains focused on enhancing shareholder value and exploring strategic opportunities to maximize its portfolio’s potential.

