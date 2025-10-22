Sunshine Metals Expands Capital with New Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sunshine Gold Ltd ( (AU:SHN) ) has provided an update.

Sunshine Metals Limited has announced the issuance of 29,482,621 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of options, without the need for disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Sunshine Gold Ltd

Sunshine Metals Limited operates in the metals industry and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker SHN. The company focuses on the exploration and development of metal resources, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 11,719,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$77.95M

