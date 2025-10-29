Sunshine Insurance Releases Unaudited Financial Data for Sunshine Life

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sunshine Insurance Group Co. Ltd. ( (HK:6963) ) has provided an announcement.

Sunshine Insurance Group Co. Ltd. announced the unaudited financial data and solvency statement for its subsidiary, Sunshine Life, for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. This disclosure is part of regulatory requirements following the issuance of capital supplementary bonds in the National Inter-bank Bond Market. The announcement advises caution for shareholders and potential investors, as the financial data has not been audited or reviewed.

More about Sunshine Insurance Group Co. Ltd.

Sunshine Insurance Group Co. Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in China, focusing on the insurance industry. Its primary services include life insurance, with a market focus on the Chinese insurance sector.

Average Trading Volume: 27,978,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$53.8B

