Sunshine Insurance Group Releases Q3 2025 Solvency Indicators

Sunshine Insurance Group Co. Ltd. ( (HK:6963) ) has issued an announcement.

Sunshine Insurance Group Co. Ltd. announced the disclosure of the main indicators of solvency and operations for its subsidiaries for the third quarter of 2025. These reports, which are not audited, aim to provide shareholders and investors with insights into the company’s financial position. The company advises caution when dealing with its shares, as the solvency reports are available on the company’s and the Insurance Association of China’s websites.

More about Sunshine Insurance Group Co. Ltd.

Sunshine Insurance Group Co. Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the insurance industry. The company offers a range of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries, Sunshine Life Insurance Corporation Limited and Sunshine Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited.

