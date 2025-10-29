Sunshine Insurance Group Releases Q3 2025 Financial Data and Solvency Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sunshine Insurance Group Co. Ltd. ( (HK:6963) ) has provided an update.

Sunshine Insurance Group Company Limited announced the unaudited financial data and solvency statement for its subsidiary, Sunshine P&C, for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The announcement is part of regulatory requirements following the issuance of capital supplementary bonds in the National Inter-bank Bond Market. These disclosures are crucial for maintaining transparency and informing shareholders and potential investors about the company’s financial health and solvency status.

More about Sunshine Insurance Group Co. Ltd.

Sunshine Insurance Group Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the insurance industry. It primarily focuses on property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary, Sunshine Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited (Sunshine P&C).

Average Trading Volume: 27,978,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$53.8B

