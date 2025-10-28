Sundae Bar Plc Launches £100,000 WRAP Retail Offer Following Successful Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kondor Ai Plc ( (GB:SBAR) ) has issued an announcement.

Sundae Bar Plc has announced a WRAP Retail Offer to raise up to £100,000 through the issuance of new ordinary shares, following a previous £1,000,000 placement. The retail offer allows existing and new shareholders to participate on the same terms as the earlier placement, with the funds intended for similar uses. This move underscores the company’s commitment to its retail shareholder base and aims to broaden its investor engagement.

More about Kondor Ai Plc

Sundae Bar Plc operates in the technology industry, focusing on creating a marketplace for AI agents. The company is listed on AIM under the ticker SBAR.

Average Trading Volume: 254,558

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

For an in-depth examination of SBAR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue