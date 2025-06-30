Suncorp Group Announces Successful FY26 Reinsurance Program Renewal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Suncorp Group ( (AU:SUN) ) has issued an update.

Suncorp Group has successfully renewed its FY26 reinsurance program, benefiting from increased capacity and improved pricing in the reinsurance market. This renewal follows a strategic review aimed at optimizing shareholder value and managing earnings volatility. The new reinsurance structure includes a multi-year solution with a profit-sharing mechanism, expected to reduce costs compared to FY25. The changes are anticipated to lower reinsurance premiums and maintain risk retention levels, with no material impact on the company’s capital targets. Suncorp plans to continue monitoring reinsurance markets and adjust strategies to support organic growth while maintaining its insurance margin.

More about Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited is a financial services company based in Australia, primarily operating in the insurance sector. It offers a range of insurance products, including home, motor, and commercial property insurance, with a market focus on Australia and New Zealand.

YTD Price Performance: 16.73%

Average Trading Volume: 2,238,974

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$23.1B

