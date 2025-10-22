Suncorp Group Announces 2025 Investor Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Suncorp Group ( (AU:SUN) ) has shared an announcement.

Suncorp Group has announced an upcoming Investor Update scheduled for October 30, 2025, where CEO Steve Johnston and the Executive Leadership Team will discuss key strategic components. This event is significant as it provides insights into the company’s strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SUN) stock is a Hold with a A$20.50 price target.

More about Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited is a financial services company based in Brisbane, Australia. It operates in the insurance and banking sectors, offering a range of products including general insurance, banking, life insurance, and wealth management services. The company primarily focuses on the Australian and New Zealand markets.

