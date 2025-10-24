Sun Hing Printing Holdings Announces 2025 AGM Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sun Hing Printing Holdings Limited ( (HK:1975) ) has issued an update.

Sun Hing Printing Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements, declaration of final and special dividends, re-election of directors, and authorization for the board to fix directors’ and auditor’s remuneration. The meeting will also consider granting a general mandate to the directors to issue additional shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Sun Hing Printing Holdings Limited

Sun Hing Printing Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the printing industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing a range of printing services.

Average Trading Volume: 236,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$187.2M

