Sun Art Retail Group Issues Profit Warning Amid Market Challenges

Sun Art Retail Group ( (HK:6808) ) has provided an update.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a net loss of approximately RMB110 million to RMB140 million for the six months ended September 2025, compared to a net profit of RMB186 million in the previous year. The loss is attributed to intensified market competition, weak consumption, and several one-off factors affecting profit, despite cost reduction efforts. The company’s online B2C business showed low single-digit growth, and it continues to advance its three-year strategic plan, focusing on product competitiveness and store transformation. Sun Art remains optimistic about maintaining sufficient liquidity and may consider an interim dividend, although no decision has been made yet.

More about Sun Art Retail Group

Sun Art Retail Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the retail industry. The company focuses on providing a range of consumer goods through its physical stores and online B2C platforms, demonstrating strengths in online operations and resilience in the market.

YTD Price Performance: -22.58%

Average Trading Volume: 14,198,124

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$16.98B

