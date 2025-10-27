Sun Art Retail Group Announces Change in Company Secretary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sun Art Retail Group ( (HK:6808) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited has announced a change in its company secretary and authorized representative. Ms. HO Hang Yu Helen has resigned from her position, and Ms. WANG Ruoyu has been appointed in her place, effective October 27, 2025. Ms. WANG brings a wealth of experience in compliance and company secretarial work, having previously worked at a financial institution and a company listed on the Stock Exchange. This transition is expected to maintain the company’s compliance and governance standards.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6808) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sun Art Retail Group stock, see the HK:6808 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sun Art Retail Group

YTD Price Performance: -17.36%

Average Trading Volume: 15,105,988

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$18.13B

For an in-depth examination of 6808 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

