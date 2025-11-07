Summit Royalties Ltd. Announces New Chairman and TSX Venture Trading Commencement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Eagle Royalties Ltd. ( (TSE:ER) ) is now available.

Summit Royalties Ltd. has announced the appointment of Jerrold Annett as Chairman of the Board following its recent go-public transaction via a reverse takeover. The company’s common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘SUM’ on November 10, 2025. Annett, with over 30 years of experience in mining and capital markets, is expected to strengthen Summit’s strategic position as it expands its royalty portfolio. The company also formed several board committees and granted equity incentives to directors, officers, and consultants, aligning with its growth strategy.

Summit Royalties Ltd. is a precious metals streaming and royalty company with a portfolio supported by cash flow production and additional royalties on development and exploration stage properties. The company aims to become a mid-tier streaming and royalty entity through future acquisitions to enhance production and cash flow growth. Summit Royalties currently operates without debt and has sufficient cash reserves for future acquisitions.

