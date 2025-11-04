Sumitomo Warehouse Completes Treasury Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9303) ).

Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of 180,700 treasury shares, valued at 582,262,500 yen, as part of a broader plan to acquire up to 1,200,000 shares. This strategic move, finalized through market purchases, is set to culminate in the retirement of these shares by March 31, 2026, potentially enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9303) stock is a Hold with a Yen3352.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:9303 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. operates in the logistics and warehousing industry, providing storage and transportation services. The company focuses on optimizing supply chain solutions for its clients, leveraging its extensive network and expertise in logistics management.

Average Trading Volume: 112,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen247.1B

For an in-depth examination of 9303 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue