Sumitomo Seika Completes Restricted Stock Compensation Issuance

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4008) ) has provided an update.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd. completed the payment procedures for issuing new shares as restricted stock compensation, following a resolution made in June 2025. This issuance involves 4,576 shares at an issuance price of 4,295 yen per share, totaling 19,653,920 yen, and is aimed at compensating certain board members and executive officers, potentially impacting the company’s governance and stakeholder alignment.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and supply of various chemical products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in the chemical sector.

Average Trading Volume: 36,089

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen60.2B

