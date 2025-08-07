Sumitomo Realty Announces Strategic Asset Utilization and Shareholding Reduction Plans

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co ( (JP:8830) ) has provided an announcement.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. has announced plans to actively utilize 200 billion yen in non-prime fixed assets through a revolving business model, enhancing its portfolio and ensuring future growth despite potential declines in rental income from these assets. Additionally, the company plans to reduce its strategic shareholdings by 400 billion yen over the next decade, leveraging capital gains and dividends to offset rising interest expenses and support sustainable growth, particularly in light of promising developments in India.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8830) stock is a Buy with a Yen6300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sumitomo Realty & Development Co stock, see the JP:8830 Stock Forecast page.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on the development and management of office buildings, condominiums, and commercial complexes. The company is known for its strategic shareholdings and asset management, aiming to optimize its portfolio for sustainable growth.

Average Trading Volume: 1,475,521

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2719.9B

