Sumitomo Corporation Reports Strong Financial Performance for H1 2025

Sumitomo ( (JP:8053) ) has shared an announcement.

Sumitomo Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six-month period ending September 30, 2025. The company saw a modest increase in revenues by 0.5% compared to the same period last year, with significant growth in profit before tax by 12.9% and profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent by 18.6%. Comprehensive income for the period surged by 514%, indicating a strong recovery and positive financial performance. The company also announced an increase in dividends, reflecting confidence in its ongoing financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8053) stock is a Buy with a Yen4970.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sumitomo stock, see the JP:8053 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation is a diversified corporation listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, engaging in a wide range of industries including metal products, transportation, construction systems, infrastructure, media, and lifestyle-related goods and services.

Average Trading Volume: 2,569,639

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen5565.6B

